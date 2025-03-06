Ferne McCann "learned the most life lessons" when competing on the Channel 4 show 'Celebrity Who Dares Wins'.

Ferne McCann 'learned the most life lessons' when competing on the Channel 4 show 'Celebrity Who Dares Wins'

The 34-year-old reality star – best known for her time on 'The Only Way Is Essex' – competed on the show 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' in 2022 and has now opened up about how it was on the show she learnt the most lessons on it out of the reality shows in which she has appeared.

Speaking on the ‘Spooning’ podcast, presented by Mark Wogan, she said: "Of all the shows I’ve done 'Celebrity Who Dares Wins' was the one I learnt the most life lessons on. It was excruciating and it was hard. I wanted to leave like every hour of the day.

"I was away from Sunday because I didn't have my baby at that point, so I was away from my first daughter for 19 days in Jordan, and I just felt so far away from home, it was physically and mentally tough."

The 'I'm A Celebrity' star recently took part in 'Dancing on Ice' and was eliminated in the second week, and explained she is competitive when taking part in these shows.

She added: "I am competitive, it’s in my nature but it doesn’t sound very attractive to say, ‘I’m really competitive’, but I’m being honest.

"It’s not that I want to beat everyone else, I just want to do well. I want to do my best in whatever I’m doing – whether I’m giving birth or making a meal. I want to smash it."

Meanwhile, Ferne – who has daughter Sunday, six, with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins as well as daughter Finty with fiancé Lorri Haines – has been fronting the series 'First Time Mum' and 'My Family and Me' for ITV since leaving 'TOWIE' but has now decided to remove the cameras from her personal life for now following an "uncomfortable" moment with her eldest.

She said: "I knew it was always going to happen. With Sunday, my eldest daughter being in Year Two now, I just felt in my heart that it was the right time. It is so intense. It's been glorious, and it's the ultimate home video but I wanted my children to have a normal childhood.

"We had this moment where (Sunday) asked me if she was famous and I know it sounds really contradictory because the reality show is all she's ever known but it stopped me in my tracks and made me feel really uncomfortable.

"I made the decision to be famous, and I thought we should just take a break from it so she doesn't have to come home from school and film. I want her to go and live out her own path."