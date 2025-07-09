Ferne McCann says that a psychic told her that her children will be famous.

Ferne McCann has been told to expect big things from her children

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has daughters Sunday, seven, from her relationship with former partner Arthur Collins, and Finty, two, with her fiance Lorri Haines, and has been told to expect big things from her offspring.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Ferne said: "Sunday's such a sports star, and I get too excited! I feel in my bones that she's going to accomplish something big.

"I actually had a psychic reading and she said to me, 'Your daughters are going to be well known in their own right.'

"I know I'm in the public eye, but I genuinely do feel it in my intuition! I'm like, 'That's it. Finty's going to go off to NASA, and Sunday's going to play at Wimbledon, or win the pentathlon gold!'"

Ferne is open to having another baby but wants to get her wedding with Lorri sorted first.

The 34-year-old star said: "We're undecided. If we're lucky enough to and we're in a situation to have another one, I want to get the wedding booked first, and then maybe do it when I'm nearer 40. So, again, having a bit of a gap. But we're sort of like, 'If Finty is our last, let's just enjoy her as much as possible.'"

Ferne is currently planning her wedding ceremony and has revealed that she is keen to celebrate on a grand scale having been engaged to her partner since 2022.

She said: "If I had my way, I'd have a whole week or month of celebrations. I definitely want to do something in this country, maybe a local garden party, so we can invite the neighbours, but I so desperately want to get married abroad.

"I feel like we are getting closer to actually making this wedding happen. Lorri and I have been talking about it a lot, and we have come up with a location – and not where everyone would expect. Now we just need to sort out logistics and actually set a date."

McCann explained that she is taking a "laid-back" approach to planning the nuptials.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant said: "I feel quite laid-back. I just want to enjoy the day.

"I think that if I were to have any sort of bridezilla moment, it would be because the food wasn't up to scratch. We put so much emphasis on things like the dress, but bringing all your loved ones together and celebrating your love is what's important.

"And the beauty of having the world's longest engagement is that the girls are a bit older, so they're at an age where they'll be aware of what's going on."