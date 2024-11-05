Amy Dowden has been left heartbroken after she was forced to pull out of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' series.

Amy Dowden thanked JB Gill for being a 'perfect partner'

The 34-year-old professional dancer returned to the BBC Latin and ballroom show this year after she was forced to miss the 2023 series when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But she has been left devastated after a foot injury ruled her out of the rest of the season, because she had "finally felt" like herself again.

She wrote on Instagram: "My heart is breaking right now.

"The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up.

"It was choreography, music choices, which dances were in order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again.

"My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the Strictly dance floor.

"It's been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 to.

"Which with my incredible team we got there. Something I wanted to do for myself and loved ones.

"There was no feeling like it dancing again in the ballroom with my Strictly family."

Amy was partnered alongside singer J.B. Gill in the latest 'Strictly' series, and she has thanked him for being a "perfect partner".

She said: "Then I was partnered with the talented, kind, gentle soul JB.

"Every day our training room was chilled, hardworking and full of big smiles enjoying what we was creating together with a blossoming friendship.

"JB thank you for being the perfect partner back. We topped the leader board week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and Latin fundamentals.

"For me that rumba will always be one of my favs. I'm so sad, so upset and asking why me, why now that our journey has been cut short. (sic)"

Following Amy's exit, J.B. is now partnered up with pro dancer Lauren Oakley, and Amy has wished the pair well in the contest.

She wrote: "My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury and I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing. Something I've had to get used to in my life.

"I'm sure at some point we will dance again JB.

"To all the fans, to my loved ones, my strictly family thank you.

"JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor I'll forever be your biggest cheerleader."