Fiona Shaw has said she is “quite excited to see who’s going to play me 30 years younger” in the upcoming Killing Eve prequel Honey, which is set to air on the BBC.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for playing Carolyn Martens in the award-winning spy thriller, made the remark as she spoke to RadioTimes.com about her new film Hot Milk when she addressed the spin-off series.

“They told me about it, but you know, that’s the awful thing, isn’t it?” she said.

Fiona added: “Decades later, you’re somebody else. I don’t know who that is.”

Honey, first announced by the BBC in March 2025, will act as a prequel to Killing Eve, exploring the backstory of Fiona’s MI6 boss character, Carolyn Martens.

Set in East Berlin in 1982, the six-part drama follows a 24-year-old Carolyn – operating under the alias Marta – as she works undercover as a deep cover British intelligence agent.

Fiona will not reprise her role, as the story is set decades before the events of Killing Eve.

No casting has been confirmed for the series.

However, the BBC has described the show as a “tender and flirty, slick and dangerous darkly comedic Cold War thriller”.

According to the official synopsis, Marta will be “surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown” while navigating life in a divided city.

She finds herself in a tangled web of espionage and attraction as she is “caught between Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi, and Aaron Neeland, a reckless, arrogant – and incredibly attractive – CIA operative”.

Emma Moran, creator of the Disney Plus series Extraordinary, is the writer of Honey.

Announcing the project, Emma said: “Romantic comedy plus espionage is a dream combination for me.” She added that the series would explore “the sexy madness of our version of Cold War East Berlin.”

The series is being developed by the BBC, though a release date has not yet been announced. Fiona is currently promoting Hot Milk, a film adaptation of Deborah Levy’s 2016 novel.