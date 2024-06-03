Yvette Fielding mistook farts for ghosts on 'Most Haunted'.

Yvette Fielding says there were so many outtakes of her screaming at farts

The 55-year-old creator and presenter of the paranormal series has released a memoir "charting her path from child TV star to becoming the queen of the supernatural, dedicated to searching for answers to the unexplained."

And in her new tome, titled 'Scream Queen', she confessed to being spooked by a colleague's trump.

She spilled: "Things sometimes go wrong.

"We've got so many outtakes of a member of the team accidentally breaking wind, me thinking it's a ghost and then screaming down the place.

"I love all that. It goes to the core of what Most Haunted is about."

The former 'Blue Peter' star revealed she and the team always used to pull pranks on one another.

She shared: "Viewers might be forgiven for thinking because we contact dead people, some of whom suffered horrific pain and sadness, that there isn't much fun to be had.

"The opposite is true.

"We're always giggling and playing pranks.

"Occasionally, I've had to be the sensible one if the others muck about, especially on live shows.

"Just before we went on air and walked on stage, the boys would start throwing water at each other's crotches, so it looked like they'd wet themselves. They'd be in hysterics, but I'd become a bit school marmish. 'Come on,' I'd say. What are you lot doing?'"