ITV has commissioned a UK version of The Floor.

Rob Lowe hosts The Floor in the US

The hit TV quiz show started as a Dutch series and has spawned versions around the world, including a US edition fronted by Hollywood star Rob Lowe.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s director of entertainment, said: “The Floor, with its compelling gameplay, is an excellent addition to our roster of existing popular quiz shows across ITV and ITVX.”

The programme sees 81 quizzers competing on an LED floor which is split in 81 squares, with each one representing a field of knowledge, like "famous athletes", "iconic buildings" and "mammals".

The aim of the game is to take over the whole floor to win the cash prize, and each duel between the contestants ups the stakes,

A random contestant is chosen to challenge an adjoining opponent in a duel, with some questions involving photos and audio, and others being open questions, multiple choice and more.

The winner takes over the opponent's square with the loser kicked out of the game, and after 10 episodes the last person standing takes home the money.

Maarten Meijs, CEO at Talpa Studios, commented: “The UK has an unmatched legacy when it comes to quiz shows, setting an incredibly high bar.

"Having ITV adapt The Floor is a true testament to the format’s strength, originality, and continued international success.

"We’re extremely proud to enter this prolific quiz market as our 25th territory, and confident that The Floor will resonate with British audiences – especially with the local flair ITV and South Shore are bringing to the show.”

And Andrew Mackenzie, CEO at South Shore Production, added: “The Floor is an incredible format, its success around the world is unprecedented and we can’t wait to light it up in the UK.”

The series is set to air on ITV in 2026, but there are currently no details on who will host the UK edition.