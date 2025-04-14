'Only Fools and Horses' actor Mario Ernesto Sanchez has died aged 78.

A star of Only Fools and Horses has died

The star – who portrayed Colombian drug lord Alberto Vasquez in the two-part 1991 'Miami Twice' Christmas special of the iconic BBC sitcom – passed away in the early hours of Thursday (10.04.25) morning after suffering a "long and painful illness".

The sad news was confirmed by the South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Americas, through the actor's assistant.

A statement read: "Mario Ernesto Sanchez died today at 3:30am as a result of a long and painful illness."

Mario also featured in five episodes of the US crime drama 'Miami Vice' in a recurring role as a limo driver and appeared in the 2006 film adaptation of the series as a different character.

Tributes have flooded in for the actor – whose other Hollywood credits include 'Invasion U.S.A.' and 'The Specialist'.

Miami Art Production said in a statement: "The outstanding actor and director of Cuban origin Mario Ernesto Sanchez dies in Miami.

"His tireless work in the Cuban exile theatre, since his early arrival in the United States, has earned him valuable work of Teatro Avenue, a group he founded, as well as the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival, with almost 40 years of experience.

"Peace to his remains and condolences to his loved ones and friends. It also serves as a well-deserved tribute to his extensive career."

Actress Veronica Abruza added: "Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sanchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family and friends.

"I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry.

"May your soul unite with the source of light and love."

'Miami Twice' saw Trotter brothers Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) go on holiday to the Florida city where Del becomes the subject of numerous assassination attempts due to his resemblance to a local mafia boss and David admits that it was one of his favourite episodes of the legendary comedy.

The 85-year-old actor said: "I vividly recall the Miami hotel we stayed in and drinking cocktails and hanging out in the sun with Nick and mucking about on boats in the Everglades and thinking: 'Is this actually work?'

"I also vividly recall the looks on the faces of some of the cast when the scripts were handed out and they realised that they weren't in those scenes."