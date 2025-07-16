The Inbetweeners star James Buckley has given up on football and has criticised the modern Premier League for being “boring” and having “no characters”.

The 37-year-old actor – who is a household name in the UK thanks to playing foul-mouthed teenager Jay Cartwright in the Channel 4 sitcom – was a well-known Crystal Palace fan and by his own admission he was "obsessed" with The Eagles.

But despite Palace winning their first ever major trophy last season when they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final 2-1, James insists he is done with football because the game has lost its appeal to him.

Appearing on his podcast The Buckleys, he said: “I’m sort of turned off of football, to be honest. It’s become something that I don’t really enjoy, that I don’t really like.

“I think the product just isn’t good. The last few times I have sat down and watched a game, big matches between two big teams, it has been boring.

"There’s no people doing anything interesting, there’s no characters in sport no more. All these kids are media trained from the age of 11 years old and they’ve got no personality, or anything to say for themselves. It’s well boring.”

Now he is a “football refugee”, James has turned his attention to American sports and he and his wife Clair have fallen in love with ice hockey because of the fights that you see most weeks.

He added: “I’m a sort of football refugee and I have turned to a lot of American sports. I do like sport; I do like following a team and I am missing my football fix every weekend.

“I’ve been watching a lot of NFL over the years, I do like a bit of basketball and I’ve gone ice hockey mad, we’ve got NHL TV in our house. I don’t know all the rules, but that’s not important, the players are trying to get the puck towards the other goal and then get it in the goal. That’s all you need to know about ice hockey and there’s a fight, there’s a little scrap, which is super exciting.”

James as his Inbetweeners alter ego Jay hilariously claimed in the show that he’d “took Woking from the Conference to the Champions League in six seasons” and was offered a job in the “England set-up” because of it.