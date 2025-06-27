Former Footballers' Wives actress Laila Rouass has married snooker icon Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass tie the knot / Credit: Instagram

The couple split 10 months ago before rekindling their relationship and now Laila, 54, has revealed that she and seven-time World Snooker Championship winner Ronnie, 49, have tied the knot.

Laila - who is of Indian and Moroccan heritage - decided to say "I do" on Cable Street, in Shadwell, East London, where she was born, and she also used her wedding post to speak out in support for the people of Palestine.

Alongside a photo pf the happy couple, Laila wrote: "The Palestinians have taught me so much, most importantly to honour human connection, make love your motivator and to keep refreshing it. So after almost a year break… this was one way of pressing the refresh button.

"Ok...so it wasn’t Venice…that was fully booked It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs. It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers and it’s on their shoulders we stood today and said our 'I do’s'.

"The Battle of Cable Street was used by my father as an example of how a community rooted in justice, can bring change…that we all have a duty to fight for the freedom and rights of others.

"The East End is the land of the immigrants. Its vibrancy, diversity and working class roots is something I treasure. I was born there, I was educated there, today I was married there and I will be buried there because my roots are my roots.

"Free Palestine

"Mrs O’Sullivan"

Ronnie and Laila first started dating in 2012 and a year later the cue master - whose nickname is "The Rocket" due to his style of play on the table - proposed to the Holby City star.

They first met when Laila was looking for a new house and she was shown around the sportsman's house by his dad.

Ronnie - who has three children, two daughters and a son, from previous relationships - is selling his £2 million house in Chigwell, Essex, in the East of England, and the newly married couple are believed to be planning to relocate to Dubai.

A source told The Sun: “They have been back together for a while. The time apart gave them time to think about what they want and what is important to them — and that is being together.

“Ronnie is moving to the Middle East and Laila is going with him.

"They’ve talked about living in Dubai, which is just a two-hour flight from where Ronnie has his snooker academy in Saudi Arabia.

"He has spoken to people on his snooker circuit about the move and is excited about a clean break from the UK for him and Laila.

“They have had their issues in the past but Ronnie and Laila have worked through it and seem really happy again."