Footballers' Wives fans are stunned when they spot Laila Rouass shopping in supermarket Iceland

'Footballers' Wives' fans are often stunned when they see Laila Rouass shopping in supermarket Iceland - because they think she should be buying goods in Waitrose instead.

The 'EastEnders' actress portrayed Amber Gates in the ITV drama from 2004 to 2006, and the 53-year-old star admitted supporters still often call her by her character name, despite her last appearing in the show nearly 20 years ago, and fans are particularly shocked if they see her picking up bargains rather than splashing the cash.

Speaking on 'This Morning', she said: "When you're in [supermarket] Iceland everyone goes, 'What are you doing in Iceland? You should be in Waitrose. What are you shopping in here for?'

"I'll always be Amber Gates."

Laila has told how she would often ring up the producers and say she couldn't do certain 'Footballers' Wives' scenes, because they were "completely outrageous".

She said: "You would get the scripts and I'd be phoning up the producers going, 'We can't do this. This is outrageous.'

"And they were like, 'That's why we're doing it.'

"Me and Ben Richards would be constantly doing take after take, because we just couldn't stop laughing.

"Some of the things were just crazy."

However, the star "absolutely loved" her time on the programme, which ran from 2002 to 2006 and starred the likes of Zoe Lucker, Gary Lucy, Susie Amy, 'Coronation Street' actor Ben Price and Laila's 'EastEnders' co-star Gillian Taylforth.

She added: "It was completely outrageous. And it was so much fun. The characters were absolutely mental.

"I was a complete bunny boiler and I absolutely loved it.

"You could go anywhere, you could go as far as you wanted with the characters.

"In 'Footballers' Wives' land it worked - everyone believed it."