Alan Yentob has died aged 78.

Alan Yentob has died aged 78

The former TV presenter - who also served as the controller of BBC One and Two - passed away on Saturday (24.05.25).

Philippa Walker, his wife, said in a statement: "Every day with Alan held the promise of something unexpected. Our life was exciting, he was exciting.

"He was curious, funny, annoying, late, and creative in every cell of his body. But more than that, he was the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man. He leaves in his wake a trail of love a mile wide."

Yentob interviewed an array of well-known public figures - including the likes of David Bowie, Charles Saatchi and Maya Angelou - during his broadcasting career for shows such as 'Imagine' and 'Omnibus'.

And Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, has paid a glowing tribute to Yentob, describing him as a "creative force and cultural visionary".

He added: "To work with Alan was to be inspired and encouraged to think bigger. He had a rare gift for identifying talent and lifting others up - a mentor and champion to so many across the worlds of television, film and theatre.

"Above all, Alan was a true original. His passion wasn't performative - it was personal. He believed in the power of culture to enrich, challenge and connect us."

Yentob became controller of BBC Two in 1988, and he was responsible for commissioning hit TV shows such as 'Absolutely Fabulous' and 'Have I Got News for You'.

Yentob served as the controller of BBC One between 1993 and 1997, and then became the corporation's creative director in 2004.

Amol Rajan, the 'Today' host, has heaped praise on Yentob, describing the broadcaster as a "unique and kind man".

The 41-year-old presenter - who also hosts 'University Challenge' - said: "Modern art never had a more loyal ally. His shows were always brilliant, often masterpieces, sometimes seminal. So much of Britain's best TV over five decades came via his desk. That was public Alan. In private, he was magnetic, zealous, and very funny, with a mesmerising voice and mischievous chuckle."

Yentob was awarded a CBE for services to the arts and media in 2024.