Former Big Brother star Lateysha Grace is engaged

The 31-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to reveal her mystery man and the "love of [her] life" popped the question on a "magical day", and she accepted his proposal.

She wrote: "Still in a bubble [engagement ring emoji] the most amazing magical day and soo worth the wait. I said yes to the love of my life ! I'm so grateful and thankful to god for these blessings in life.

"And not to forget the amazing people that were involved in making this day so special

@planthatparty you're set up was incredible and everything I could of wished for and more !!

@johntaylorfilms you're work is just out of this world you captured such beautiful moments ! Something we can treasure for the rest of our life .

"You're girls finally engaged. now let the wedding planning commence (sic)"

Lateysha - who rose to fame on MTV reality TV show 'The Valleys' in 2012 - shared a video of her incredible day, which included the moment her man got down on one knee.

The star hasn't ever revealed the identity of her significant other, who she has daughter Layke with.

Several stars took to the comments to congratulate Lateysha - who also has daughter Wynter Grace, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Ben Charles - including 'Geordie Shore' star Marnie Simpson.

She wrote: "Beautiful, congratulations."

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips posted: "My heart, congratulations to the most beautiful family, you deserve all the happiness. (sic)"

YouTube star and influencer Chian Reynolds was also delighted for Lateysha, and heaped praise on her "beautiful" pal.

She commented: "Girl I am smiling so hard like it’s happening for me !!! so happy for you!!! Look how beautiful you are !! (sic)"