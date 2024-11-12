Orlaith McAllister has warned the current 'Big Brother' housemates need to grow a thick skin.

Orlaith McAllister had a warning for Big Brother contestants

The Irish model took part in the reality show back in 2005 and made the shock decision to leave the house after six weeks due to conflict with her housemates, and she hopes the current crop of contestants are ready for what they will face in the outside world when they leave the famous abode.

Speaking on behalf of BoyleSports Games, Orlaith said, “You have to be thick-skinned going into these reality TV shows. I've had people come up to me in bars and say horrible things. You have to not give a reaction because that's what they want. Everyone wants a response from you and if it's negative, it's something that they can really play on. Whereas if you just let it happen, let it be said, that's on them.”

The mum-of-two, who now resides in Antrim in Northern Ireland, also insists you need a good support system to survive reality TV, after feeling let down by her own family during her experience.

“During 'Big Brother', I just needed reassurance from my family that they were ok with how I had been in the house. If you have a tight, close knit family and you're not harming anyone then they'll always be supportive.

"But I remember there was a day when the 'Big Brother' production staff went to our homes to interview our family members. I have four sisters and only one would be on camera. My mum refused to be interviewed too. My dad was interviewed and I wanted him to tell me he loved me and that everyone was supportive. I needed to hear that.

“But instead, he told me that my cousin had gotten married. I didn't need to hear that, as I wasn't invited to the wedding. Everyone else's family was supporting them and I was just sitting there.

"He just had the fear of all these cameras and my mum is a frantic cleaner, so she was just constantly cleaning the house. I think she even made the guys in the production team take their shoes off to go upstairs to my bedroom to film."

For more from BoyleSports Games, visit https://games.boylesports.com/