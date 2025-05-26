Jack Maynard has married his wife Lily Mackie for a second time.

Jack Maynard has married Lily Mackie for a second time

The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' 2017 campmate got hitched to his 30-year-old millionaire heiress lover in a lavish, star-studded ceremony at the plush Chateau Saint-Martin and Spa in Vence, South of France on May 17 - just a month after the smitten couple legally tied the knot at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in Chelsea, London.

'Someone You Loved' hitmaker Conor Maynard, Jack's brother, was in attendance, alongside the likes of the ex-'Made In Chelsea' star Spencer Matthews, 36, and his TV presenter wife Vogue Williams, 39.

Lily's aunt is Pippa Middleton, 41, through her marriage to James Matthews, 49, who, along with Spencer, are Lily's mum's half-brothers.

Lily's dad is an electrical businessman called Adam Mackie, who is worth a reported £400 million.

His daughter donned a strapless gown and a traditional white veil at the French ceremony, whereas at her and Jack's London wedding, she opted for a white, off-the-shoulder dress and platform heels.

YouTuber Jack, also 30, wore a black tuxedo suit with a bow tie.

Snaps of Jack and Lily's happy day were shared on Instagram, and one photo showed the couple with all smiles as they poured booze into a champagne tower.

Captioning an Instagram picture carousel showing the highlights of the luxurious ceremony, which included a shot of the loved-up couple smooching in front of an outdoor white floral display where the vows took place, Lily wrote: "Surrounded by love on 17.05.25, we became Mackie Maynard."

Many people and famous faces left their congratulations in the comments underneath the series of images.

Her husband, Jack, left a ring and white heart emojis.

Former 'Made in Chelsea' star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, 30, who got married to the beer brand BrewDog co-founder, James Watt, 43, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland March 1, 2025, said about the snaps: "BEEN WAITING FOR THESE OOOOMMMMMGGGGGGG XXXXX (sic)."

Singer Claudia Laura Smith penned: "Incredible! Congratulations to you both xoxo (sic)."

Model and influencer Ambar Driscoll, 26, wrote: "Most beautiful day!!! Congratulations!!!! (sic)"

It has been reported that 'Made in Chelsea' cast member Miles Nazaire put the pair in contact with each other in 2020.