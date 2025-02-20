Carol Harrison wants to return to 'EastEnders' as Grant Mitchell's secret wife.

Carol Harrison spoke to entertainment reporter Simon Gross

The 70-year-old actress played Louise Raymond, the mum of Tiffany Mitchell (Martine McCutcheon), from 1998 until 1999 and would jump at the chance to make a comeback if it saw her reunited on-screen with her character's former lover.

Speaking to entertainment reporter Simon Gross on 'Get Gossy with Grossy: An EastEnders 40th Celebration', she said: "I would love to return.

"Maybe I could be Grant's secret wife?"

Carol was involved in a high-profile storyline when she had an affair with her daughter's husband Grant (Ross Kemp) that played out on screen during her first year on the soap.

Tiffany's discovery of the fling led to her death on New Year's Eve, 1998 after being struck by Frank Butcher's car following an argument with Ross' character.

Even though Carol "went for it" when acting as Louise for the scene when she and Grant sleep together, bosses had to tell her to "step back".

Recalling the moment, she laughed: "It was quite funny - it's a bit naughty.

"It was quite passionate, I went for it.

"And then they told me that I had to hold back because I was being too passionate.

"They were like, 'Oh, no, no. That's a bit too hot, no, no, the watershed.

"So we had to hold back!"

In March last year, Carol claimed that she regretted taking the part in the first place because it led to ber being "typecast" in other roles.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she explained: "It was a difficult time, and I took myself out of the spotlight because a lot of the parts I was being offered were strangely these same sort of parts: older women who were predatory on young men.

"I wanted to play what a woman in her 40s would be, who's seen a bit of life, sassy and taking on the world, and with a bit more experience.

"What I’ve come out to say, and I’ve never really said before, is that in some ways I really wish I hadn’t have taken that part because I’d never really been typecast before.

"At first it was fabulous because she was all of those things that us glorious women are when we get over 40, which was sassy and outspoken, but it went downhill.

"I loved Louise at the beginning, but I didn’t like the way that women of that age were being represented and I felt some sort of responsibility to it and I felt helpless. It was the regime at that time, I don’t think it’s like that anymore."

Head to former 'Big Brother' contestant Simon's Instagram account for more entertainment news and gossip.