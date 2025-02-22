Former 'EastEnders' actress Cheryl Fergison is keen to sign up for 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Cheryl Fergison is keen to take on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

The 59-year-old actress starred as Heather Trott in the BBC soap between 2007 until 2012, and she now fancies her chances on the ITV jungle survival show and teased that she has a “fantastic game plan” in mind.

However, the former soap star confessed she would end up “crying like a baby” when faced with the creepy crawlies.

She told the Daily Star: "I’d love to go on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I’m not shy about saying I’d love to go in the jungle! I’ve got this fantastic game plan that I’d love to explore.

"I can’t share it just yet, but trust me, it’s never been done before and I think it would make for brilliant TV. The viewers would know exactly what I was up to, but my fellow campmates wouldn’t have a clue.

"The only thing is, I am scared of some of those critters! But I’d either put on a brave face, or more likely, I’d end up crying like a baby. Reality would probably be closer to the latter!"

While Cheryl is willing to face her fears in the Australian jungle, the TV star says she would never be brave enough to do ‘Dancing on Ice’.

She added: "But don’t expect to see me on Dancing on Ice. I can barely walk on my two feet, let alone skate. It’s just not for me!"

Heather was killed off ‘EastEnders’ – which is currently celebrating 40 years on air – by Ben Mitchell and she admitted she suspected her time was up.

She recalled: "I had a feeling it might be coming. We’d usually go up and see the producers to discuss our storylines, and back when I was there, we’d always joke that either you’re going up to talk about your storyline, or you’re part of the culling.

"You never really talked about it with others, but you had a sense of what was going on. You’d sit down during the week to find out what was happening with your character in the months ahead.

"But that particular week, as Friday approached, I hadn’t had a meeting, and neither had Linda [Henry, who plays Shirley]. By the end of the day, I started to think either Heather was going to get baby number two, or something bad was going to happen."

Cheryl added: "At the time, Brian Kirkwood was the producer, and when I walked in, he looked visibly upset. I had an inkling of what was coming. He asked me to sit down, and I knew straight away it wasn’t going to be anything exciting. He explained that the higher-ups – the Powers That Be – had decided they wanted to explore Shirley dealing with grief, which meant Heather was going to die."