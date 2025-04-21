Former 'EastEnders' star Gary Webster hasn't completely ruled out a return to the soap.

Gary Webster is keen to do 'Coronation Street' and 'Emmerdale' so he can tick off all six soaps

The 61-year-old actor is best known for his role as Ray Daley in the classic TV series 'Minder', where he replaced Dennis Waterman as George Cole's on-screen partner. As well as 'EastEnders', he's also appeared in 'Hollyoaks', 'Crossroads', 'Family Affairs', and 'The Bill'.

His first major TV role was in BBC's 'EastEnders' playing Graham Clark from 1987 until 1988.

Gary returned to Walford in 2016 to portray Neville Peacock in four episodes.

When asked if he would return and make it a hat-trick, Gary suggested he would consider it if they offered him the right character.

He told the Daily Star: "I've done EastEnders twice, I don't know if I will do it for a third time... Well, of course if they called and it depended on the kind of character offered then I would certainly think about it."

However, if he does ITV's rival soaps, 'Coronation Street' and 'Emmerdale', he would have starred in all six soaps.

He went on: "I think I'm the only actor that if I do Coronation Street and Emmerdale then I would have done all six soaps. I've done Family Affairs, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Cross Roads, I did that when they revived it in the early 2000s.

"I just need to do those other two and I don't think any other actor has done all six. It would be lovely to do Emmerdale and then finish off in the Street. I would be happy to do just a cameo as a one liner and then tick that off on my CV."

Gary's latest role is in horror-comedy flick 'Jackie the Stripper', alongside Charlotte Kirk, James Phelps, Jamie Lomas and Katie Price.

'Jackie the Stripper' is a modern adaptation of Jack the Ripper, with flashbacks to 19th-century Whitechapel. The picture – which is being written and directed by Michael Head and filmed in south east London – is described as an amalgamation of various genres, including comedy, action, horror and even some rom-com scenes.

The film sees Jackie (Charlotte Kirk) lead the fight back against 'The Court', a secret organisation once run by Ripper. Jackie and her band of female assassins take it upon themselves to disband the court of 'darkness'.