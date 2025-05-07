Former 'EastEnders' star Richard Blackwood has revealed his late mum was an alcoholic and he suffered “childhood trauma” because of her drinking habit.
The 52-year-old actor - who played Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) now-dead husband, Vincent Hubbard, in the hit BBC One soap from 2015 until 2018 – used to see a "demon come out" of his mum Juliet when she drank.
As a result, Richard - who lost Juliet in 2020 and who "always respected" her son for never talking about her addiction - ditched booze because of how it affected his mother.
Opening up to Digital Spy, Richard revealed: "I've never really admitted this before, it's an exclusive: my mum was an alcoholic.
"So, I saw the effect it had on her. Drinking brought out a dark side. It was a childhood trauma.
"My mum was a very funny woman, but when she got to a certain level of drink - you could see this demon come out.
"As a kid, I realised I just didn't like what drinking does, so I stayed away from it.
"She's dead now, but she always respected that I never said it."
While Richard has reservations about drinking alcohol, the ex-'Hollyoaks' star does enjoy the odd cocktail.
He admitted: "Yes, why not? Pina Colada, or what's the other one? A strawberry daiquiri is a very manly drink.
"But I have never been drunk, and I don't think I ever will be."
While he hasn't been drunk before, Richard - whose parents Juliet and Cliff split when he was 10, with his dad later marrying supermodel Naomi Campbell's mum, Valerie Morris - confessed he once stole a 'Whizzer and Chips' comic and a 'Superman' annual from his local corner shop in Streatham, South London, when he was a child.
Richard didn't ever tell Juliet, and if his mum had found out she "would have killed" him.
The 'Deus' actor said: "I never got involved in crime. It just wasn't me. I wasn't raised that way.
"The worst thing I ever did was steal a 'Whizzer and Chips' comic from our corner shop. I put it up my T-shirt and ran away.
"If Mum had found out, she would have killed me.
"I also stole a 'Superman' annual. Do you know how much that is worth now? You could buy a house in London!"
