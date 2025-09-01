Samantha Womack is open to exploring how she could return to EastEnders.

The 52-year-old actress' alter ego Ronnie Mitchell died on her wedding day to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) in the 2017 New Year's Day episode of the hit BBC One soap, after she jumped into a swimming pool to save her drunk sister Roxy (Rita Simons) from getting into trouble, but Ronnie's dress weighed her down and the pair met their untimely deaths by drowning together.

After the sisters' funerals aired, fans have begged EastEnders' bosses for Ronnie and Roxy to return from the dead - just like how Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) returned to Walford in 2015 after she faked her death as part of an insurance scam - and it appears Samantha backs the idea.

EastEnders fan and Love Island star Amy Hart, 33, interviewed the actress on the latest episode of her Mum's Club podcast, and she asked Samantha: "Is it flattering that everyone is willing to let the plot go to the side? We've seen Ronnie in her coffin, but they're willing to let that go?"

Samantha simply responded: "I am."

The star - who now lives in Spain - left EastEnders in 2017, and she is still "amazed" that people yell "Ronnie" to her when she is back in the UK.

Samantha - who has son Benjamin, 24, and daughter Lili-Rose, 20, with her ex-husband, 64-year-old actor Mark Womack - said: "Lili and I were on South Bank yesterday.

"There was a guy, I'm always amazed - I still get stopped probably about eight, nine times a day when I'm here in the UK.

"Not just with someone like grabbing me, you know, just like, 'Ronnie!'

"There was a guy on the South Bank yesterday, he was on one of those Lime bikes, and he's screeched to a stop, and he got his earphones, and he's like, 'Oh, my God, Ronnie. I can't believe it, you're my favourite character ever. Oh man, they've got to bring you back, they've got to.'

"And he's got have been like 19, 20. I was like, 'Hey, when were you watching it? Because you must have been [young]."