Former First Dates star Laura Tott is pregnant with her second child.

Laura Tott's son Leo announcing her pregnancy / Credit: Instagram @lauratott__

The Channel 4 show's ex-waitress - who has a son called Leo, 22 months, with her husband Sean Clake - took to Instagram on Thursday (26.06.25) to make the announcement.

Captioning a photo of Leo holding the ultrasound scan image whilst in the family's garden, as well as a close-up shot of the scan picture, she wrote: "Life is about to get a little crazier - Baby Clarke Number 2 is due December 2025, and we can't wait! (sic)"

Many of the 30-year-old star's followers flocked to the post's comments section to congratulate Laura and Sean.

First Dates' maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix left a heart-eyed emoji.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson - who plays Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street - said: "Huge congratulations."

And makeup artist Katie Moore penned: "The biggest congratulations to you all my darling!

"So much love xxxx (sic)."

Also, Laura - who left First Dates and became a fully registered paramedic in 2019 - and Sean received congratulatory messages from fans.

One person said: "Omg, congratulations, delighted for you all (sic)."

Talking about Leo, a second user wrote: "Best big brother in the world pending xxxx (sic)."

And a third follower penned: "Wonderful news, really happy for you xx (sic)."

Laura's announcement comes almost a year after her family celebrated Leo's first birthday.

Captioning an Instagram photo carousel of Leo doing a photoshoot to mark the tot's big day, Laura wrote in August 2024: "Happy first birthday to our beautiful Leo.

"You are so loved."

Two weeks after Leo was born, Laura admitted she was not prepared for the tasks required as a parent.

Alongside a series of photos of Leo, she captioned the Instagram post with: “2 weeks of Leo, and the biggest thing I’ve learnt is that I am 100% winging this whole parenthood thing.

“My night time feeding google searches are hilarious, and I’m glad no one’s monitoring them. I look at Leo daily and wonder how the hospital let me just walk out the door with him, I think he wonders the same sometimes too.

“But what an amazing and crazy journey to be on, I wouldn’t change a thing. Leo I absolutely love being your mum (sic)."