Former 'A Place in the Sun' host Scarlette Douglas has given an update on her relationship status.

Scarlette Douglas at the Football For Peace - Rehydrate the Earth Gala

The 38-year-old star - who left the Channel 4 international house-hunting show in 2022 - froze her eggs at the Harley Street Fertility Clinic in London last year, so she could take the "stress" and "pressure" off herself to strike up a romance and start a family before her "body clock gets old".

Scarlette has now shared she is still single and is actively looking for "any eligible bachelors" that are "family-orientated" and "sporty".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the 'Football For Peace - Rehydrate the Earth Gala' at the Nobu Hotel in London on Wednesday night (07.05.25), she said: "I’m a very career-driven woman, and I froze my eggs, especially for that reason; to focus on my career.

"So I can do events like this where I’m here, I don’t have any man telling me, ‘You can’t do that!’ So, I guess I can do things on my terms.

"Of course, I want a partner, but I’m not going to set on it if I don’t have to.

"For me, events like these are super important – not to say that if I had a partner, I wouldn’t be able to do these – but right now, these are my favourites. So if I meet someone along the way, fantastic. If I don’t, I’ll just keep going.

"I’m always looking – if anyone’s here tonight, let me know! Any eligible bachelors?"

However, Scarlette will need her Mr. Right to be "family-orientated" so he can "fit in well" with her mum Beverly, her dad Joe, her retired Luton Town F.C. striker brother Stuart, and her other brother Andrew.

Asked what the key to her heart is, Scarlette revealed: "I think someone who’s family-orientated. I’ve got so much love for my family. All my family are here today – my mum, my dad, my brothers – so I’ll have to have someone who can fit in well and be sporty, as well."

Scarlette - who co-fronted Channel 4's 'Worst House on the Street' with her brother Stuart - spent nearly two weeks at the Harley Street Fertility Clinic undergoing the "£5910 give or take" procedure to freeze her eggs.

Scarlette was initially reluctant to share that she was undergoing the procedure with her social media following because of "backlash", but she is so glad to have told her fans about doing it because she has helped "five people" to freeze their eggs.

She admitted: "When you talk about things on social media, there’s always a backlash, and I did initially; I did get some people saying, ‘Why are you talking about it?’

"But, I had so many amazing comments that people were sending out to me, saying, ‘Thank you so much,’ on it and off the back of it.

"I already know five people that have frozen their eggs. So if I can help just one person, that’s the most important thing for me."

And Scarlette added that her supportive fans got her through the procedure.

She said: "And having the support of my fans really helped get me through it, as well. So, for me, it was great."