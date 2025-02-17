Frank Bruno's daughter is set to appear on this weekend's episode of 'Gladiators'.

Frank Bruno's daughter to appear on Gladiators

Rachel - whose mother is the boxer's ex-wife Laura - is a personal trainer and mental health campaigner and will be one of the contestants on the next episode (22.02.25) of the hit BBC game show.

Rachel told the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column: “I’ve been into fitness my whole life but boxing runs in my blood. My dad is one of my big driving forces in my fitness journey. Growing up with him being so successful has kind of rubbed off on me. You have to put 110% in it. That is what I get from my dad.”

The 37-year-old was inspired to sign up after being inspired by the success of her father and wanting to follow in his footsteps as a champion.

She said: “It’s exciting to get in that arena. I can’t wait. All my family will be chanting my name.

“I am the fittest I’ve ever been. I’m going to be the fastest, baddest girl here yet.”

Last year, Frank underwent brain scans amid concerns of a "slow decline".

The 63-year-old former heavyweight champion - who won 40 of his 45 fights in the 1980s and 1990s - was studied by doctors, who tried to determine if the blows to the head he sustained during his 14-year career have caused long-term damage.

Speaking in the documentary 'Four Kings', Rachel said: "We have learned recently that his brain might be on a slow decline.

"They are just doing scans and tests at the moment. With the impact of his career and constant knocks to the head, it’s obviously probably not helped.

"We don’t know how fast his brain is going to decline. It’s sad but we’re a strong family and we want to cherish these moments."