Frank Skinner blasts Celebrity Gogglebox

Frank Skinner has blasted 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

The 67-year-old star joined forces with fellow comedian David Baddiel, 60, to record an episode of the Channel 4 show but he was not impressed with the process.

Speaking on his podcast 'Frank Off The Radio', Frank said: "So you sit in a room - you only watch like ten minutes of a programme.

"We're sitting watching the telly and we start talking, and a voice says 'Say something about his jacket'. Then it would stop, and they'd say 'Can you not go into digressions, it's funny if you keep it close to what's actually happening'.

"It's such a shame because I think we could have had a laugh and stuff.

"But to be fair to them, they know how to make it - they've been making it for years.

"The producer was a really nice guy, they were nice people, they got me fish and chips."

He also took a swipe at the regular cast of the show, saying "But they've been working with a lot of non-professionals on 'Gogglebox', who probably need a lot of guidance. Why change a winning formula?"

"I think it's quite helpful as you get older and you've got less time, to within a couple of weeks discover two things that you know you'll never do again.

Frank revealed he made his feelings known to the producers.

He said: "And pretty soon I'm thinking 'just please make this stop'. And when I left - I'd made it pretty clear in a politer way - I said 'Sorry, I thought this was going to be like enjoyable'.

"As I left I said 'anyway good luck with all of it', and the producer said 'you're not going to watch it are you?' And I said 'No, no, I'm not going to watch it' - and I haven't."