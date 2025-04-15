Frank Skinner burnt his privates during a tanning session.

Frank Skinner burnt his manhood in a tanning bed

The 68-year-old comedian admits that he was left in some discomfort down below after spending too much time in a tanning booth.

Speaking on his 'Frank Off The Radio' podcast, the funnyman recalled: "A make-up lady said to me, 'You need to get a tan, you're looking pale.'

"She said go to a stand-up tanning bed, don't stay in for more than seven minutes.

"I thought after seven minutes nothing had happened. So I stayed in for about 11."

After his painful tanning session, Frank revealed that he ended up resembling a robot on his next visit.

He explained: "They give you these gold things that fold into cones and you put them on your eye socket so the tanning thing doesn't hurt your eyes.

"They're gold, reflective discs. I said, 'Can I have three?'. It looked like C-3PO with no clothes on!"

Meanwhile, Frank revealed last year that he has started to "question things a bit more" in terms of his comedy since becoming a father.

The former 'Room 101' host – who has son Buzz, 12, with his partner Cath Mason – told The Times newspaper: "The whole woke process has been quite educational for me and it might be to do with parenthood sort of coinciding with it for me. It’s just made me question things a bit more."

Skinner admits that there are some old sketches – including a homophobic Bob Dylan skit and one where he imitated a disabled person – that are problematic.

He said: "Would I do either of them now? I don't know if I would."

Frank's friend and co-star David Baddiel previously apologised for blacking up to impersonate footballer Jason Lee on the comedy show 'Fantasy Football League' and he admits that the pair "should have known better" after working on the alternative comedy circuit earlier in their careers.

The star said: "The alternative comedy circuit that me and Dave were part of, that was our two big things — non-racist, non-sexist… we should have known better. Also, the bullying element of it … that was very disturbing."