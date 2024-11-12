Frank Skinner has started to "question things a bit more" after becoming a parent.

Frank Skinner is reassessing his comedy

The 67-year-old comedian - who has hosted the likes of 'Room 101' over the years - admitted the "whole woke process" has made him rethink certain jokes he made earlier in his career, which he would never make now.

He told The Times newspaper: "The whole woke process has been quite educational for me and it might be to do with parenthood sort of coinciding with it for me. It’s just made me question things a bit more.”

He admitted there are some sketches - including a homophobic Bob Dylan skit and one in which he imitated a disabled person - were problematic.

He added: "Would I do either of them now? I don’t know if I would.”

His friend and co-star David Baddiel previously apologised for blacking up to impersonate footballer Jason Lee in 'Fantasy Football League'.

Frank said: "The alternative comedy circuit that me and Dave were part of, that was our two big things — non-racist, non-sexist… we should have known better. Also, the bullying element of it … that was very disturbing.”

He doesn't see his style of comedy as "misogynistic", despite exploring racier subjects as part of his material.

He explained: "I can’t think of a line which I would class as… I talked about sex a lot…

"It was usually my insecurity and failure and embarrassment… I may go back and look at it now … I don’t know about misogynistic. I hope not.”

And while he admitted some jokes are "still a dodgy point", he insisted people need the opportunity to "develop" and prove they have changed.

He said: "I don’t think there’s any point in woke politics if you aren’t allowed to develop and change your mind and learn and become different."