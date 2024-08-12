Frank Skinner thought dying on stage “would have been [his] ideal way to go” before he became a father.

Frank Skinner though dying on stage 'would have been [his] ideal way to go' before he became a father

The 67-year-old comedian has been entertaining audiences with his stand-up routines for decades and has now revealed he initially felt like passing away in the middle of an act would have been a fitting end to his career before he welcomed his son Buzz Cody with his partner Cath Mason in 2012.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “Dying on stage would have been my ideal way to go, but since I have had a kid and stuff I don’t think I want to die in the wings anymore. I want to be in the bosom of my family.”

The ‘Taskmaster’ star - who had Buzz, 12, when he was 55 - said he was glad to have welcomed his son later in life because it allowed the comedian to spend more quality time with him.

He explained: “If he had come around during the white heat of my career he would have seen a lot less of me.

“He is better off having me as the bitter old has-been who is around a lot, rather than someone who he just sees once a month.”

Although he is now happily settled down with Cath, Frank admitted he wasn’t lucky with women until he started touring in his 20's.

He said: “I was one of those blokes who never had much success with women at all until I became a celebrity.

“For me, it was honestly like being a black cab without the light on. Nobody raised a hand! Suddenly my light came on, and I was able to have, I believe the word is, sex. And it was a large part of my leisure pursuits … I had nothing else to do other than have sex, really, and write jokes!”