‘Made in Chelsea’ star Frankie Gaff is engaged.

Frankie Gaff engaged

The 30-year-old reality star is set to tie the knot with her venture capitalist partner Jamie Dickerson after he popped the question while on a romantic holiday in Portugal.

She shared some pictures of the ring and wrote: “The biggest surprise on our holiday.”

The couple have been enjoying a sun holiday with their three-year-old son Theodore, who was born in 2021.

Her ‘Made In Chelsea’ co-stars and celebrity friends took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Lucy Watson wrote: “Awww congratulations,” while Sarah Chapman said “Congratulations” and Lucy Watson added: “Yay so happy for you.”

Throughout her time on the show, viewers witnessed the rocky relationship between her and Jamie Laing, which came to an end in 2017.

She then went on to date stars James Taylor and Harry Baron, but both relationships ended.

It is not exactly clear when she and Jamie started dating but friends previously said she liked how “mature” he was.

A source told The Sun: “Frankie is smitten. She feels really comfortable with this Jamie and trusts him. He’s really mature and together, but they have a lot of fun too,

“She’s really pleased to be dating someone with their head screwed on who has a proper job!”