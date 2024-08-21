Fred Sirieix thinks 'I'm A Celebrity' is the "ultimate" reality show but he's still up for another "challenge".

The 52-year-old 'First Dates' maitre d' went to the jungle in Australia last year for the iconic ITV show, and while he sees it as the pinnacle of the genre, he won't rule out other reality TV ventures in the future.

Asked if he'd do another reality show, he told OK! magazine: "'I'm A Celeb' is like the ultimate one, you're put under extreme pressures - like eating animal anus - and sharing a champ with strangers.

"But my motto is, 'never say never'. I like a challenge."

Fred made waves in the jungle for several reasons, including his eye catching physique, which he worked hard to maintain during his stint Down Under.

He explained: "In the jungle, I had my routine of at least 20 minutes of exercise.

"There's a doctor on site and at one point he said to ne, 'Fred, you need to slow down. You're not eating enough to be doing this and we're concerned.'

"But I reassured him I was fine and when I had my medical after leaving the jungle, I had lost just over 5kg, which was less than they expected.

"That's because I kept my strength up and my muscles active."

Fred was recently away with 'Road Trip' co-star Gino D'Acampo to work on their new travel show 'Emission Impossible;, which sees them "trying to be as green as [they] can be, to not pollute the planet".

He admitted the project was "amazing" to work on, but their friendship after previously travelling the world with Gordon Ramsay meant it was a wild experience.

He said: "It is [amazing], but things can get a bit bonkers with us.

"We've known each other for a long time and know one another very well.

"We're starting to finish one another's sentences and when he wakes up in the morning, I can tell what mood he's in. We're a bit like a married couple."