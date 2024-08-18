Fred Sirieix worried doctors when he was on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 52-year-old TV star - who is best known for appearing on Channel 4 reality show 'First Dates' - competed on the 2023 edition of the ITV1 reality jungle survival show and revealed that he is such an avid exerciser, medics in the jungle were "concerned" that he would lose too much weight.

He told the Sunday Express' Sunday magazine: "I've done sports since I was a boy, and I train every day. I can't go a day without some sort of physical activity, I like to sweat and I enjoy it.

"Plus, it puts me in a positive mindset. In the jungle, I had my routine of at least 20 minutes of exercise. There's a doctor on site and at one point he said to me, 'Fred, you need to slow down. You're not eating enough to be doing this and we're concerned'.

"But I reassured him I was fine and when I had my medical after leaving the jungle, I had lost just over 5kg, which was less than they expected. I kept my strength up and my muscles active."

Fred - whose daughter is Olympic medal-winning diver Andrea Spendolini - was then asked if he would sign up for another reality show and admitted that while the Ant and Dec-fronted series was his "ultimate" goal, he would "never say never" to doing something different in the future.

He said: "'I'm A Celeb' is like the ultimate one, you're put under extreme pressures like eating animal anus and sharing a camp with strangers. But my motto is, 'Never say never.' I like a challenge."