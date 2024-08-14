Freddie Flintoff “should not be here” after his horror ‘Top Gear’ crash.

Freddie Flintoff ‘should not be here’ after his horror ‘Top Gear’ crash

The former cricket hero, 46, endured a string of nightmarish injuries in a smash while filming the car show in December 2022, which he has now shown to fans in his new BBC One series ‘Field of Dreams on Tour’.

He said during a tearful home video included in the series he made in the aftermath of the crash: “I am struggling already and I need help. I really am.

“I’m not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes.

“I genuinely should not be here after what happened. It’s going to be a long road back and I’ve only just started.

“I’ve got to look at the positives, I’ve got another chance, and I’m going to go at it. I’m seeing that as how it is – a second go.”

Father-of-three Freddie showed off his smashes nose and scarred lips and head in the clip, which was shot at his family home where he ended up being a recluse for seven months in the wake of the accident.

He also revealed he suffered from nightmares, flashbacks and “shouldn't have survived” the ‘Top Gear’ crash.

The accident saw him airlifted to hospital from the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Freddie was in a three-wheel £43,000 Morgan Super 3 roadster when he got in the near-fatal smash as he filmed an episode of ‘Top Gear’ alongside Paddy McGuinness, 51, and 49-year-old Chris Harris.

He also revealed on his new show the impact of his crash will haunt him for the “rest of my life”.

And he admitted he has to cope with post traumatic stress-style nightmares and flashbacks of the crash.

As a result of the accident, the long-running show was cancelled and he received £9 million in compensation.

Freddie has rarely been seen in public since the crash – with his wife Rachael, 42, reportedly “begging” him to stay off work and take time to recover.

But the cricketer-turned-presenter has since brought back a new series of his ‘Field of Dreams’ show, which sees him take a group of young cricketers on a tour to India.