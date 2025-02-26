Freddie Flintoff is returning for a new series of 'Bullseye'.

The former 'Top Gear' star followed in the footsteps of Jim Bowen when he fronted ITV's Christmas special revival of the classic darts-themed game show last year, and the broadcaster has announced its full return for a four-part series and another festive episode.

He said in a statement: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

"I was really pleased people seemed to like the Christmas special and so now I’m thrilled I get to host the series.

"You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

The 47-year-old presenter impressed viewers and TV bosses, and ITV are glad to have him back.

ITV's entertainment commissioning editor Joe Mace added: "Following the success of the 'Bullseye' Christmas special last year, we're thrilled to have commissioned an additional four episodes and a Christmas special for ITV viewers to enjoy this year.

"And we are delighted that Freddie will be returning as host to entertain our audiences and darts fans alike."

The one off special pulled in audiences of over 8.6 million with Freddie taking the lead.

The programme will still follow the original format with teams made up of an amateur dart player (the 'thrower') and their team partner, the 'knower'.

Each pair will combine their skills as they throw darts at game boards and try to answer questions correctly for "points and prizes".

After Luke Litler appeared in the special, the new series will feature professional darts players taking to the oche to help contestants, while Master of Ceremonies Richard Ashdown is also returning.

Freddie made his TV comeback in 2024, after he previously suffered serious injuries while shooting an episode of 'Top Gear'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Freddie is a hugely popular TV star and any channel or streamer would be thrilled to sign up one of his shows.

"His return to the limelight is something both telly execs and the public have been longing for and thankfully he now seems ready to return to doing what he loves."