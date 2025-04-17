Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has "vivid" memories of his horrifying 'Top Gear' crash.

The 47-year-old star sustained serious facial injuries after crashing an open-topped Morgan Super 3 vehicle during filming for the BBC motoring show in 2022 and has revealed that he can "remember everything" about the fateful day.

In a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary 'Flintoff', he said: "I remember everything about it. It's so vivid.

"This is what I'm left with... I wouldn't say I'm embracing them but I'm not trying to hide my scars."

The former England cricketer retreated from the public eye following the incident and revealed that he decided to make the tell-all documentary – which premieres on the streaming service on April 25 – because he was irked by the "speculation" about his health following the crash that led to 'Top Gear' being put on hold for the "foreseeable future".

Flintoff said: "I've lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that's why I'm doing this now. What actually happened?"

The sports star granted award-winning director John Dower unparalleled access to him in 2024 to document his recovery and career for the film as he made a return to cricket following the life-changing crash.

Freddie said: "Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

"Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

The star revealed how he cried "every two minutes" following the crash and admits that he was lucky to be alive.

Speaking on the BBC series 'Freddie Flintoff: Field Of Dreams on Tour', he said: "Week and a half after my accident. Genuinely should not be here after what happened. This is going to be a long road back and I have only just started and I am struggling already. I need help. I really am not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes."

Freddie also revealed that his mental health suffered as he experienced "nightmares" and "flashbacks" after the accident.

The 'Bullseye' presenter said: "Everywhere I go at the minute I have got a full face mask and glasses. I can't do that. I struggle with anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks. It has been so hard to cope with."