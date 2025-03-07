Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff will coach a team of girls in the third series of 'Field of Dreams'.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is returning for a third series of Field of Dreams

The England cricket legend made a team out of disadvantaged teenage boys from his home city of Preston in the first two runs of the BBC documentary but will be leading a group of girls when the third series airs later this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Freddie didn't see why the young women in Preston shouldn't get the same chances as the boys, particularly as more and more female teams are popping up across the country.

"After all, the whole point of the show is to provide equal opportunities and use the sport to help people regardless of their background. So why should gender be a barrier?"

Filming for the third series has just begun, while there is also scope for a fourth series of the programme where the girls are taken to a cricket-loving country overseas – just as the boys travelled to India in last year's second run.

The former 'Top Gear' host has a busy year ahead as he is also set to present a new series of the revived game show 'Bullseye'.

Freddie, 47, hosted a one-off Christmas special of the darts-themed show on ITV last year and the broadcaster has confirmed that it will be returning to screens for a four-part series and another festive edition.

He said in a statement: "I love the darts and 'Bullseye' was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

"I was really pleased people seemed to like the Christmas special and so now I’m thrilled I get to host the series.

"You can't beat a bit of Bully!"