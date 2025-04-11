Disney+ has confirmed the premiere date for Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's documentary.

Flintoff will premiere on Disney+ on April 25

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the platform's exclusive 90-minute original film 'Flintoff' on April 25.

It will delve deep into the 47-year-old former cricketer and TV presenter's illustrious career - featuring the highs of his cricketing career that saw him win two Ashes series with England and be crowned a national sporting hero and the lows with his life-changing 'Top Gear' car crash in 2022.

Freddie - who granted the 62-year-old award-winning director John Dower unparalleled access to him in 2024 to document his recovery and career for the show - said: "Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

"Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

The film - produced by South Shore - is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton and Flintoff himself.

Disney's announcement comes as the former cricket star has steadily been returning to screens as he recently fronted the reboot of the much-loved ITV game show 'Bullseye' as part of the broadcaster's Christmas 2024 programme offering.

Freddie had been filming for 'Top Gear' at Dunsfold Aerodrome, in Surrey, in December 2022, when he crashed a Morgan Super 3 vehicle.

The incident caused him to sustain serious facial injuries and broken ribs and he took a step back from co-hosting duties alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

The incident happened while the all-rounder was halfway through shooting the BBC series 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams', which saw the former cricketing sensation forge a new team from "an unlikely group of teens".

It also showed footage of Freddie a week-and-a-half after the incident where the sports star admitted that he was lucky to still be alive.

He said in the clip: "[I] genuinely should not be here after what happened.

"This is going to be a long road back and I have only just started and I am struggling already.

"Got to look at the positive side, I'm still here, I've got another chance. I've got a go at it ... a second go."