Freddy Brazier gets 'nervous' about speaking to girls in public

The 20-year-old TV personality - who has recently revealed he is becoming a dad for the first time - prefers to strike up a conversation with girls through social media first before they meet up in person.

Freddy told the new issue of Loaded magazine: "I'm actually quite nervous about chatting to girls on the street or in public.

"If I'm going to do it, I'll arrange something through Instagram or TikTok."

The model also gets "shy" when he gets praise from girls.

Freddy added: "If a girl gives me a compliment, I do get a bit shy, and I do get a bit red."

The star - whose dad is TV presenter Jeff Brazier and brother is EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier - was four years old when he lost his mum, media personality Jade Goody, to cervical cancer in 2009. She was aged 27.

And Freddy is "still" coming to terms with her death.

He explained: "I'm still processing it now, to be honest.

"I only really started processing it in my late teens because when she passed, I was obviously too young."

Freddy admitted he used to "shut down" conversations about Jade that people were having with him.

The star - who took part in BBC's Celebrity Race Across the World with dad Jeff in 2024 - added: "I feel that as much as she was spoken about in every household I was in, I never used to think about it.

"I'd always just shut down if someone was like, 'Oh, your mum was lovely,' or 'I watched your mum,' or whatever.

"I'd just be like, 'Oh yeah, nice, alright,' and then I'd just walk off.

"I feel like I've only just started to really deal with it, more so recently after [Celebrity] Race Across the World, actually, where I learned to give my feelings and thoughts their own time."

On August 31, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Freddy is set to welcome a baby with an ex-girlfriend - whose identity is unknown, and whom he enjoyed a brief relationship with that ended acrimoniously - which would have been Jade's first grandchild.

Sources claimed to the publication that This Morning's parenting expert Jeff - who will become a granddad aged 46 - has discussed fatherhood with Freddy, and Jeff is "extremely supportive", alongside other close family and friends.

A pal of Freddy's - whose brother Bobby will become an uncle aged 22 - told the newspaper: "It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together, but it's so devastating that Jade isn't here to see it.

"Jeff was one of the first people he decide to confide in to ask for advice, and he stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could."

Jeff took to his Instagram Stories on August 31 to seemingly address Freddy's impending fatherhood.

Captioning a selfie of himself lying on the couch with Freddy, who curled up alongside his dad with his head resting on Jeff's chest, the TV presenter begged fans: "If someone could send me that parenting guidebook, particularly 'early adult years the unconventional path' that would be really helpful, thanks [kiss emoji and laughing emoji]."