Freddy Brazier has been "sectioned and to rehab" after suffering a series of "manic episodes".

Freddy Brazier has opened up about his struggles

The 20-year-old TV star has opened up about his struggles through his childhood, admitting that he's been on "a real journey".

Speaking on the Load Of Old Cobblers podcast, Freddy - who is the son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody - shared: "I've been smoking since I was 12, I've been to rehab, I've been sectioned, I've had manic episodes, I've been sectioned."

Freddy admitted that he's endured a really "tough" time over a number of years.

The TV star confessed: "There's been a real journey and it's been a tough one."

Meanwhile, Bobby Brazier - Freddy's brother - recently claimed that his sibling needs to “grow up”.

The 22-year-old actor called his younger brother a “good boy” - but he admitted that Freddy has some growing up to do.

Bobby told The Sun on Sunday: “Freddy's very sensitive and wants to please. And when he grows up a little bit that will serve him well.

“There are things I don't like about him and there are things about me he doesn't like. Freddy will be OK, I don't know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he's a good boy."

Freddy lost his mum to cervical cancer back in 2009, and Jeff previously spoke about how the loss of Jade has affected all of their lives.

The TV star admitted that their lives had been shaped by Jade's passing.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "To lose the mother of your children is a huge trauma that, of course, shapes your life.

“It comes down to the fact that we need her.

"It’s not just about missing her - we need her as a mother at the moment, and we always have done, in all honesty.

“I think sometimes it’s termed that she is missed and we’re doing our best to cope.

"Sometimes, you have no choice but to look at it and realise we need her at this point."