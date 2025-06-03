Christine McGuinness has opened up about her sexuality, admitting she is a "free spirit" and it was "never a secret" she has dated men and women.

Christine McGuinness tells all about her sexuality as she craves a new 'connection'

The 37-year-old model - who was married to former 'Take Me Out' host Paddy McGuinness, 51, from 2011 until 2022 - insisted it has "never mattered" to her whether she was dating a man or a woman.

Asked if she has a label for her sexuality, she said on the 'How To Fail with Elizabeth Day' podcast: "No, and again, I've thought about it. A lot of people always ask me, are you a lesbian? Are you bisexual? Are you what? Is this a phase?

"I've always been quite a free spirit. I think that's the only word I would put on it.

"When I was a teenager, I'd dated boys and girls. 14/15 was probably when I had my first kisses with, with both, and I never felt it was anything different or a big deal.

"Then I think where I grew up, everyone was kind of just there for a good time.

"My experiences with women have been lovely and It's not like women are better or worse.

"It shouldn't matter somebody's gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn't properly date.

"It was more like blurred the lines of friendships for me, that was normal.

"It felt comfortable because I'd done that as a teenager and I, as a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew. My family knew. It was never a secret for me."

Christine - who has three children, 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old daughter Felicity, with Paddy - is now craving a "connection", but she doesn't want "a new family unit or someone to come in and be a stepparent" to her and Paddy's children.

She added: "It's simply that the connection for me is different. I need a connection now. I need something different.

"I really, really, honestly, I love my family and Patrick is part of my family and he always, always will be. But now for my next relationship, I know what I want and I want someone for me.

"I want someone that I like spending time with, we can do stuff together that we both enjoy. I want that emotional connection where I can be open and I can talk and I can be vulnerable and I can ask for help, but I can also have a laugh and just have a good time.

"It's not like I'm trying to find a new family unit or someone to come in and be a stepparent. I want my next relationship to be for me."

The former 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' star still lives with Paddy, and they are "allowed" to date others, but they don't "overshare" about any new romantic experiences.

She added: "We actually had a good 16 years we were together. I still lived with him. I met him when I was 19 and we still live together and we've been separated for three years and it was one of those things, I remember when we put out the statements about us separating we were both nervous about what the reaction was going to be publicly.

"We both know that we're we can date and we're allowed to.

"We're adults and we're single, so we can, but we also know that we don't need to overshare any information about anything because we are still exes and we are still living in the same house."