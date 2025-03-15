Gabby Allen plans to freeze eggs

Gabby Allen plans to freeze her eggs.

The 33-year-old reality TV star was recently crowned 'Love Island All Stars' winner alongside Casey O'Gorman, 28, and although the pair haven't discussed having children together, Gabby wants to be proactive about her future.

She told OK! Magazine: "A woman's body clock isn't always reliable. So I've decided that freezing my eggs gives me security."

Gabby also believes it is important to plan for the future as she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which can cause hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, excess androgen levels and cysts in the ovaries and is a leading cause of infertility.

Speaking after doctors decided to investigate further because her prolactin levels were so high, she said: "'Luckily, they didn't find anything, but my gyno told me that freezing my eggs would be the safest option. I really want children, but having PCOS, egg freezing gives me a back-up plan – whether I end up in a relationship or as a bad*** single mum."

Although they haven't discussed children, Gabby is enjoying the early days of her new romance with Casey outside the 'Love Island' villa.

She said: "It’s so much better. In there, you’re in a bubble and you’re on camera all the time – it’s an alien environment. Now, we just get to be normal. We live 10 minutes away from each other, it’s perfect. Seeing each other’s passions in real life is exciting. It’s really easy and comfortable. We have so much fun – he’s even got me making TikToks.

"People expect to see us together every second, and think we’re on the rocks when they haven’t seen us for a day – truth is, we’re probably just having sex."