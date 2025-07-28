Gabby Logan became "very much aware that people didn't like me" during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Gabby Logan has admitted her time on Strictly Come Dancing left her questioning her popularity with the public

The TV presenter took part in the BBC TV talent show back in 2007 but she was voted off in week four and Gabby has admitted being given the boot in the public vote made her question her popularity.

During an appearance on the Gold Minds podcast with Jessica Ennis, she explained: "I had an amazing experience on Strictly, I was only on it for a few weeks but I had an amazing experience, but also, a kind of life-changing experience in many ways.

"[It] sounds a bit dramatic, and you hear people going 'Strictly changed my life', but this wasn't in a good way."

She went on to say: "When you get voted out of Strictly, it's so shocking, because you go in every week starting to work on your following week's dance and you don't expect to go home ...

"It was the fact that obviously people didn't vote for me and it sounds a bit pathetic, but you realise when it's a reality show that it's about whether people like you, and I was very much aware that people didn't like me.

"I was kind of like they didn't like me enough to vote for me ... It was a very sobering kind of experience because in the days afterwards, not only was I dreadfully missing the dancing, but also realising I kind of felt like oh what was it about me that people didn't relate to."

The 52-year-old presenter previously admitted she has found it "a lot harder" than she let on working in a male-dominated industry.

Gabby worked for the likes of Sky Sports and ITV early in her career before joining BBC Sport in 2007 and while she insisted "it was never toxic", there were still some struggles.

She told Best magazine: "At the very beginning, I found it a lot harder than I probably acknowledged at the time.

"I was like: 'Oh, yeah, this is great, I'll just try to keep up with this conversation and this banter' - and, actually, it wasn't great.

"It was never toxic, but back in the 1990s, I'm sure wherever you worked in a male-dominated environment - in the City or in medicine - you'd hear comments that you wouldn't hear now."