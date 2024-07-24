Gabby Logan found it "a lot harder" than she let on working in a male-dominated industry.

Gabby Logan reflects on the struggles of being a woman in sports TV

The 51-year-old sports presenter - who worked for the likes of Sky Sports and ITV early in her career before joining BBC Sport in 2007 - has reflected on her early days in the world of broadcasting, and while she insisted "it was never toxic", there were still some struggles.

She told Best magazine: "At the very beginning, I found it a lot harder than I probably acknowledged at the time.

"I was like, 'Oh, yeah, this is great, I'll just try to keep up with this conversation and this banter' - and, actually, it wasn't great.

"It was never toxic, but back in the 1990s, I'm sure wherever you worked in a male-dominated environment - in the City or in medicine - you'd hear comments that you wouldn't hear now."

Gabby - who will be leading the BBC's Paris 2024 Olympic Games coverage alongside the likes of Clare Balding, Mark Chapman and Jeanette Kwakye - stopped short of saying she has had to work harder as a woman, but she has noticed something of a double standard.

She explained: "It's hard to say, but there have definitely been times in my career - certainly not in the last 10 years or so; before that - when I've looked at men doing the same job as me and thought, 'Would I have got away with that?'

"Perhaps they haven't been as prepared as they should have been, for example."

She noted how some women might get passed over in favour of men getting a job ahead of them despite being more than ready.

She added: "And I think women have had to put up with a lot in that respect - seeing men promoted above them and being given roles that they felt they were ready for.

"Thankfully, most industries have realised that it's not a good look."