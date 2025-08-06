Gail Porter was asked to star in a celebrity version of Naked Attraction.

The 54-year-old TV personality - who has been single for a decade - refused to take part in the shelved Channel 4 dating show where contestants appear fully nude in the hope of finding love, because she did not like the programme, and Gail "didn't want to see people's bits".

She told Best magazine editor-in-chief Siobhan Wykes on the latest episode of the publication's Suddenly Single podcast: "I'm not even joking, they asked me.

"They said, 'We're playing with the idea of doing Celebrity Naked Attraction.'

"I went, 'And nobody in their right mind would do that. I am not doing it.'

"I don't even like watching that programme. I don't want to see people's bits."

Gail - who was married to Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave between 2001 and 2005 - is attracted to "fat" and "funny" people.

Asked who her dream person is, the former Top of the Pops host revealed: "Someone that makes me laugh or someone that's really fat. I do like really fat people because they're cuddly.

"I don't know what it is, it just looks cuddly."

Gail's ideal man would want to take her out for dinner because she's tired of always being expected to pick up the bill, but she doesn't want someone who would want to call her on the phone.

The star shared: "I would like someone to take me out for tea or dinner, or something, no one ever does that.

"I don't want them to call me a lot.

"When I was dating people, we always picked up the tab and it p***** me off because no one ever offered."

Gail and Dan, 50, have a daughter together called Honey, 22, and she comes to stay with the former The Big Breakfast host in her London flat.

Speaking about being single, Gail said: "I've been single for 10 years and I'm comfortable on my own.

"I've been married once, and once is enough!

"I don't like being part of a couple. I love my friends, but my flat is my place."