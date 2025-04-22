Gary Lineker has hinted that the BBC wanted him to leave 'Match of the Day'.

The 64-year-old broadcaster - who has hosted the iconic football highlights show since 1999 - will be stepping down as host when the Premier League season ends next month and has suggested that the broadcaster nudged him towards the exit as bosses wanted to try out new presenters.

Gary - who will continue hosting the corporation's FA Cup coverage and will also present at the 2026 World Cup - told Amol Rajan in an interview for the BBC: "It's time [to leave]. I've done it for a long time. It's been brilliant. It's been great.

"Well, perhaps they want me to leave. There was the sense of that, yes. I've got another year and I'm going to do the FA Cup and World Cup and they're taking our podcast now, the 'Match of the Day Top Ten', as well as 'The Rest Is Football' that I do with Alan [Shearer] and Micah [Richards]."

The former footballer added: "I always wanted one more contract, and I was umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to do three years [more] and I think with the way the rights issue comes up, it didn't. I'm not saying they didn't want me to do one more contract, they did because they've given me one more contract.

"In the end, I think there was a feeling that, because it was a new rights period, it was a chance to change the programme. I think it was their preference that I didn't do Match of the Day for one more year, so they could bring in new people. So it's slightly unusual that I would do the FA Cup and the World Cup, but to be honest, it's a scenario that suits me perfectly."

The former England striker explained that he is unlikely to do more TV once he leaves 'Match of the Day' as he switches his attention to podcasts and enjoying some free time.

He explained: "It won't be more telly. I think I'll step back from that [TV] now. I might appear on something or come back and chat to you in 20 years' time if I'm still alive. No politics, no. I'm not interested in politics, I've never had a view [chuckles]. I think I'll probably focus more on the podcast world, because it's such a fun business and it's just been so incredible but I'll travel a bit more. I'll have a bit more time, weekends off and more time for trips away."