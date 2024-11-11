Gary Lineker plans to leave 'Match of the Day' at the end of the season.

Gary Lineker is stepping down from his role

The 63-year-old former England international has hosted the iconic BBC show since 1999, but he intends to step down in 2025.

A BBC source told The Sun newspaper: "Gary absolutely adores 'Match of the Day', and has been incredibly happy at the BBC.

"But he has been at the helm since 1999, and by the time he leaves, he will have been at the Beeb for 30 years."

Although Lineker intends to quit as the host of 'Match of the Day', he plans to remain with the BBC until the next World Cup, which is being hosted in Canada, the USA and Mexico in 2026.

The insider explained: "He wants to leave on a high - and if England win the World Cup, it doesn’t get much higher."

Lineker opened negotiations with the BBC over a new contract in October, and is currently its highest-paid star, earning more than £1.3 million per year.

However, all parties are said to be "pleased" with their new agreement, which gives Lineker more time to focus on his other business interests.

The source added: "Negotiations have been ongoing for the past six weeks and finally a deal has been struck that everyone is pleased with.

"Gary is incredibly popular with both players and viewers, and news of his departure will send shockwaves around the Corporation. In other words, no-one is immune from change.

"Gary will be 65 when he leaves; frankly, he isn’t getting younger and just feels the time is right to focus solely on his mogul interests outside the BBC - namely his Goalhanger podcasting business which is becoming huge Stateside.

"BBC execs, meanwhile, will be giving 'Match of the Day' a reboot to keep it fresh in the wake of such a huge departure."