Gary Lineker's nephew 'crushed to death by falling tree trunk'

George Lineker, 31, the son of The ‘Match of the Day’ presenter, 63, has led tributes to his 18-year-old cousin, who he has described as “one of the nicest boys you’ll ever meet” on a social media post, following the inquest into the events surrounding the teenager’s death.

Underneath a childhood snap of Jonty, George wrote on his Instagram Story: “Taken far too soon. Fly high cousin, you’ll be missed by all.”

Gary’s son Tobias, 28, also added a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing: “Taken from us far too soon, rest in peace little cousin."

Darren Salter, the senior coroner, ruled that Jonty died after an injury to his abdomen while out on a job on September 6 in Eaton Hastings, Oxfordshire.

A GoFundMe page was established to remember Jonty, and it has since raised £32,000 to pay for a “beautiful memorial or event” held by the family.

One post described Jonty as a “very special, beautiful young man”.

It read: “I realise money can’t fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling, but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty.”

Jonty - who lived in Coln St. Aldwyns in Cirencester - was related to Gary from the England legend’s first marriage to Michelle Cockayne, the mother of his sons George, Tobias, Harry, 30, and Angus, 26.

Authorities have yet to confirm a date for a full inquest.