Scenes from 'Gavin and Stacey' and 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' feature in the nominations for the P+O Cruises Memorable Moment Award at the BAFTA TV Awards.

A scene from Gavin and Stacey is up for the BAFTA Memorable Moment Award

'Bridgerton', 'Rivals', 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'The Traitors' also have scenes shortlisted for the prize, which is the only award at the ceremony to be voted for by the public.

The moments shortlisted include Smithy (James Corden) seeking Mick's (Larry Lamb) opinion before deciding whether to marry Sonia in the final episode of 'Gavin and Stacey' and the scene where subpostmistress Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan) discovers the amount she is due to pay doubles as she calls the Horizon helpline in the ITV drama.

Elsewhere, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's emotional dance to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'The Traitors' contestant Diane Carson revealing that fellow player Ross was her son, after it was suspected that she was the mother of another contestant, also make the cut.

The list is completed by the moment Colin (Luke Newton) admits his true feelings for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) whilst in the carriage in Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' and the scene where Rupert Campbell Black (Alex Hassell) and Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack) are caught playing tennis naked in the Disney+ series 'Rivals'.

Voting is open until 11.59pm on Friday 25th April. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises on Sunday 11 May on BBC One and iPlayer.

Carnival UK and P+O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "2024 was an outstanding year for television. The shortlist has memorable moments which made the viewer laugh, cry, gasp as well as including characters we have grown to love.

"Television has the power to educate, to illuminate and to create powerful conversation – and this list includes all of those. I very much look forward to May when we can honour and celebrate the winners and all those nominated."

Hilary Rosen, Chair of BAFTA's Television Committee, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to chair this year's jury and steer passionate debate on the unforgettable moments that graced our television screens in 2024.

"The list includes heart-warming and heart-stopping surprises that got us all talking, and speaks to the power of great television to have real and lasting impact. I'm intrigued to see which of these six moments will resonate with the public the most, and the conversations they will continue to inspire."