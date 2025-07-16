Alison Steadman has revealed the Gavin and Stacey cast were “all in bits” on the last day of The Finale’s production.

The 78-year-old actress - who starred in the BBC sitcom as Pamela ‘Pam’ Shipman from its 2007 debut until last year’s Finale - said the cast and crew of Gavin and Stacey couldn’t contain their emotions when filming wrapped, and admitted it was “very sad to say goodbye to Pam”.

Speaking to Women’s Weekly magazine, Alison said: “We were all in bits on the final day of the shoot, when it was a wrap.”

The Here We Go actress added writers James Corden and Ruth Jones - who also starred in Gavin and Stacey as Smithy and Nessa Jenkins, respectively - had ensured all of the cast and crew were there on the final day so they could celebrate and reflect on the journey they had been on with the programme.

She explained: “James and Ruth organised that we’d all be together on that final day. They were very kind like that, and very thoughtful, and it was lovely to all be together, but gosh, it was sad.

“Just the fact that we know we’re not going to make any more. It was almost 18 years and we’ve loved it.”

Reflected on the impact Gavin and Stacey has had on both herself and UK pop culture, Alison said she would “thank Ruth and James for the rest of [her] life” for giving her the chance to play such an iconic character in the beloved show.

She said: “I constantly meet people who say, ‘I’d never watched it, but I got it all on catch-up so that I could see the Christmas special and I loved it.’

“So, it’s been a wonderfully written character, and I will thank Ruth and James for the rest of my life for giving me that chance [to play Pam].”

While fans have begged for a Pam and Mick Shipman (Larry Lamb) spin-off, Alison admitted she would be “really shocked and surprised if that happened”, especially after Larry announced he would be retiring from acting following Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.