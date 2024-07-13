The actor who plays 'Neil the Baby' in 'Gavin and Stacey' admitted he has not been approached about the upcoming Christmas special.

Gavin and Stacey star not approached about final episode

Oscar Hartland, 15, has portrayed Neil - the son of James Corden's Smithy and Ruth Jones' Nessa - since he was a baby, with his last appearance in the 2019 Christmas special and Oscar admitted he is upset because he has not heard anything about the upcoming final episode.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m disappointed. I was hoping to get the call. Neil must feature in the final episode because he’s Smithy and Nessa’s son, they can’t write him out. Neil would be 15, the same age as me.

"I loved working on the show although I obviously can’t remember my first spell as baby Neil because I was so young.

"But I had a great time working again when I was 10, especially as I had to have a month off school. All my scenes were with Ruth and she was brilliant with me, we got on really well.

"She was my on-screen mum and my off-screen mum too. She really looked after me."

Speaking about why he thinks he was chosen for the role, Oscar added: "I was quite chubby then so I suppose I fitted the bill, Smithy and Nessa would have to have a chubby son.

"I think that’s why I got the part when I was a baby, I was chubby then too.”

Earlier this year, co-creators Corden and Jones revealed that they had written the final ever episode of 'Gavin and Stacey', which will air on the BBC on Christmas Day (25.12.24)