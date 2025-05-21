Larry Lamb was left red-faced after a ‘Gavin and Stacey’ fan walked in on him in a train toilet.

The 77-year-old actor, who played Mick Shipman, the dad of the titular character Gavin Shipman (Mathew Horne), in the hit BBC comedy for 17 years, forgot to lock the door of a revolving train toilet, and it resulted in a fan opening the door and being greeted by Larry "sitting on the pot".

He told Russell Kane on the latest episode of the 'Pack Your Bags' podcast: "You know these amazing revolving toilets on trains, where you press the button and you get in?

"Well, try being from 'Gavin and Stacey', and you've forgotten to press the button that says close it.

"And you're sitting on the pot, right? And it opens, and there's a woman standing there staring at you going, 'Oh, it's you!'"

The former 'EastEnders' star also recalled the time when he missed out on meeting the late renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti backstage at a concert hall in Verona, Italy, because he was too busy "chasing some French bird" that night in 1983.

The avid traveller, who was filming an Italian TV drama called 'Due Fratelli', explained: "We're filming in Verona. I'm playing an Italian doctor who's very dodgy, with a brother who's a magistrate, an investigating magistrate, like a senior policeman.

"So he is going to be arresting his brother that I'm playing.

"So part of the thing is we have to go to a big concert. So we're in Verona where they have this massive concert hall. So we go to Verona.

"I've got enough Italian. It's not perfect, but it's like, as they would say, 'Bastanza per la comunicazione.' Enough to communicate, right?

"So, I'm communicating with a guy called Bruno, who's the head man. Bruno is the head of the backstage of the Verona.

"So, I chat with old Bruno, and he says to me, 'Look, if you want to come backstage tonight, Luciano Pavarotti is doing a concert here tonight. Come backstage, come to the stage door. I'll take you around, and you can meet him and stand there while we listen to him tuning up.'

"What do I do? I go chasing some French bird that night and didn't go."