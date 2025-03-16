Laura Aikman nearly gave up acting to become a baker.

The 39-year-old TV star has had a varied career with roles in shows like 'The Job Lot' and 'Waterloo Road but admitted that she went through almost a "brief period" of unemployment, and had to think of how else she could make a living.

She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: "Being an actor comes with a certain level of anxiety about when that next job is going to come, and trekking really takes you away from it and makes you commit to not being even remotely in that headspace.

"Whereas if you're on a beach holiday, which I am also a fan of, your phone is still by your side all the time, so I think it's harder to completely put your career in the bin for a bit.

"I've done so many other jobs, but all of them absolutely dreadfully. There was a brief period of unemployment about 10 years ago when I considered baking cakes for a farmers' market but I think I'd be the size of a house if that had worked out!"

The former 'Casualty' actress famously appeared as Sonia in the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials of 'Gavin and Stacey' but admitted that it was "terrifying" to walk on set because she was aware that she was joining big names such as James Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman.

She said: "It was terrifying on the day of the wedding, because everyone was TV royalty,""It's always nerve-wracking filming a wedding anyway, because usually when you're in a scene, not everyone is looking at you. So I was dreading it, and then Anna Maxwell Martin turned up as the registrar and I was like, 'Oh no, another one!' But it was lovely.

"They're all so funny and so supportive,"

"They would let you in their gang, which they didn't have to do, because I was a newbie - and a rotter!"