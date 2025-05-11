Ruth Jones has won her first-ever Bafta TV award.

Ruth Jones with her co-stars at the TV Baftas

The 58-year-old star won the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her role as Nessa Jenkins in 'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale', and Ruth admitted to being thrilled by the recognition at the ceremony in London.

Speaking to the audience at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday (11.05.25), Ruth said: "I'm not gong to lie, this is immense.

"I wasn't expecting to win this - no way."

Ruth also joked that she'd previously won a Bafta while working in Barry, south Wales.

The actress - who co-wrote the sitcom with James Corden - said in the accent of her on-screen character: "I've won a Bafta before, of course I have, in 1976. It was the Barry Arcade Fruity Technician Award. I was grateful for that. But this ... this is cracking."

Ruth paid a glowing tribute to James, too.

She said: "I love you, James. I love writing with you, long may it continue."

Former 'EastEnders' star Danny Dyer won the gong for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his role in 'Mr Bigstuff'.

The 47-year-old actor - who played a bombastic character called Lee in the Sky Max comedy - joked: "What a touch! Comedy performance ... Thought my accent was so bad, I thought it was funny!"

Meanwhile, 'Mr Loverman' - the TV series based on the novel of the same name by Bernardine Evaristo - was the only programme to win in two award categories.

Lennie James won the Leading Actor gong, while Ariyon Bakare received the Supporting Actor award.

Lennie, 59, said on stage: "I haven't prepared anything. I didn't think this was coming my way!"

Elsewhere, Marisa Abela became another first-time Bafta award winner, with the 28-year-old actress claiming the Leading Actress accolade for her performance in 'Industry', the hit drama series about investment bankers in London.

Jessica Gunning won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Baby Reindeer', the Netflix thriller created by Richard Gadd.

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' - the Toby Jones-led series - received the award for Best Limited Drama, while 'EastEnders' won the gong for Best Soap and Continuing Drama.

Joe Lycett was awarded the Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance for the second consecutive year, for his show 'Late Night Lycett'.

And Kirsty Wark, the former host of 'Newsnight', received the Bafta Fellowship award for her unwavering dedication to news and current affairs.

Bafta TV Award winners list:

Leading Actress:

Marisa Abela - Industry

Leading Actor:

Lennie James - Mr Loverman

Supporting Actor:

Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman

Supporting Actress:

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Female Performance in a Comedy:

Ruth Jones - Gavin and Stacey: The Finale

Male Performance in a Comedy:

Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff

Drama Series:

Blue Lights

Limited Drama:

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Writer: Comedy:

Alma's Not Normal

Soap:

EastEnders

Factual Entertainment:

Rob And Rylan's Grand Tour

Entertainment Performance:

Late Night Lycett

Entertainment Programme:

Would I Lie To You?

Reality:

The Jury: Murder Trial

Daytime:

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure

International:

Shogun

Live Event Coverage:

Glastonbury 2024

Current Affairs:

State of Rage

Single Documentary:

Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods

Factual Series:

To Catch A Copper

Specialist Factual:

Atomic People

News Coverage:

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

Sports Coverage:

Paris Olympics 2024

Memorable Moment:

Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone

Short Form:

Quiet Life